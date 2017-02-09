Ice carver Kelly Davies' front yard ice slide is attracting a lot of attention.

"At night time, it is beautiful because I buried Christmas lights underneath it. So it lights up and glows."

​In January, Davies helped set up the Deep Freeze Festival in Edmonton where he built two slides. With the leftover ice, he built an ice slide at his Sherwood Park home.

Davies acquired his carving skills in 1999 at a free workshop in Edmonton's Churchill Square.

"We carved a lot of ice that year and I loved it," he said.

Outdoor ice sculptures are temporary by design.

"I don't think it is going to last much past this weekend. I've seen the forecast, so we are going to try to salvage it as much as we can," Davies said.

"We will keep it tarped during the day and if it lasts, it lasts. If not, that is just the nature of ice carving."