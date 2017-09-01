It was a case of crossed wires that may have saved the lives of a Texas mother and her four children.

On Friday, Keisha Hayward got to see her accidental rescuer for the first time, the "guardian angel" she credits with her family's survival.

It all began Tuesday, when Hayward's desperate cry for help from her hurricane-flooded home in Beaumont, Texas pinged across the computer screen of Shiva Shunmugam, a digital communications coordinator for Beaumont, Alberta.

Shunmugam immediately realized the message was an S.O.S. call meant for the Beaumont, Texas fire department — but that he might be able to help anyway.

Hayward and Shunmugam spoke to each other and to CBC News Friday, still with more than 3,000 kilometres between them; Shunmugam in the CBC Edmonton studio, and Hayward on a video call from a Dallas parking lot.

Hayward recalled Tuesday when, after repeated 911 calls and fruitless pleas to the local fire department, she first heard from Shunmugam.

"All of a sudden, I get a call from Shiva and he was telling me that he's in Beaumont, but in Canada," Hayward said. "He explained to me that it was an accident, but he was assuring that he was going to help me. And he did."

Shunmugam called her every hour, on the hour, Hayward said.

"I really wasn't worried about myself, I was worried about my children," she said. "I just wanted my kids to survive — that was the only thing … We've never been in anything like that, we've never been in any kind of hurricane."

Between his hourly check-ins with Hayward, Shunmugam was making calls and gathering updates online from the local authorities in Texas.

"By this time I had established some history calling the Beaumont fire department in Texas, so they knew exactly who I was and who I was inquiring about," Shunmugam said.

He was able to pass those updates along to Hayward, who eventually gathered her family into her truck and narrowly made an escape to higher, drier ground.

"I thank god for Shiva. If it wasn't for him, I would not be alive. I had already called my family and told them I'm not going to make it. Me and my kids aren't going to make it." Hayward said.

"He's our guardian angel."