​The Alberta government is investing $14.5 million into the criminal justice system to address what it calls "court and Crown pressures."

The government will hire 65 more staff — 35 Crown prosecutors and 30 support staff — and disperse them among the criminal justice system. The new Crown prosecutors to be hired will be in addition to 15 that are already being recruited.

The $14.5 million in funding is part of the 2017 budget and still needs to be approved by the legislative assembly.

"It's critical that our justice system works well for Albertans and that they have confidence in it," Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said in a news release.

"That takes resources, which is why this government is investing in the system. In light of the recent Supreme Court of Canada decision in Jordan, this new investment is more important than ever."

The Jordan decision limits how long a case can take.

In the same news release, Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht said the police service welcomes the extra financial support for prosecutors and the court system. "It is critical to ensure timely resolve of criminal cases and, most importantly, in the interests of those that are victimized," Knecht said.

In late February, the Alberta government introduced a new "triage" protocol to prioritize some court cases over others.

The triage protocol would allow prosecutors to seek lesser convictions in some cases so resources could be allocated to other cases.

The nine-page document says "running a trial of several weeks on a slim chance of obtaining a first-degree murder conviction when a plea to second-degree has been offered may not be an appropriate use of resources."

Population increases, fiscal constraints and increasing crime severity were just three of the listed reasons to implement the triage, according to the document.