Katherine O'Neill says she has stepped down as president of the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta, four weeks after the election of Jason Kenney as new party leader.

"I helped with the transition when our new leader was elected and I really feel we are in a solid position and I think it's that perfect time for me to step back," she told reporters in Edmonton Friday.

O'Neill said she felt she could step down after the party hired Janice Harrington as interim executive director this week. Troy Wason resigned as executive director on March 19, the day after Kenney's election.

Kenney isn't doing interviews Friday, said a spokesman. But he had kind words for O'Neill in a Facebook post.

"I have had a positive working relationship with Katherine as we have gone through the transition period," Kenney said Friday in a Facebook post.

"I thank her for her kindness, help and good advice."

The former journalist and candidate was elected party president in May 2016, one year after the party lost power to the NDP in the 2015 provincial election.

She frequently sparred with Kenney's team during the leadership campaign over breaches of the rules.

The PCs under Kenney are now in talks with the Wildrose about forming a united conservative party to run against the NDP in the 2019 election.