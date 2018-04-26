Woman, 70, with Alzheimer's, missing in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are asking for help in finding a 70-year-old woman who has Alzheimer's disease.

Karen Noel was last seen in Mill Woods at around 10 a.m. Wednesday and is likely on foot, police said Thursday. Karen Noel, 70, was last seen wearing a light blue spring coat and a large floppy orange sun hat.

Noel is white with short grey hair, 5'4" tall and slim, police said.

She was last seen wearing a light blue spring coat and a large floppy orange sun hat. She wears a medic alert bracelet.

Anyone with information regarding Noel's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.