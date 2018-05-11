Edmonton man charged with 1st-degree murder after body found in Strathcona County

An Edmonton man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death last month of Harpreet (Harry) Kang, said Strathcona County RCMP.

Matthew Anderson, 33, was arrested without incident on Thursday, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Strathcona County on Wednesday.

Kang, 24, was found dead April 9 on Township Road 515 at Range Road 234, about one kilometre south of the Anthony Henday Drive/Highway 14 interchange.