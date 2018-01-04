Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond plans to "hide out" at the athletes' village before she hits the ice at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang and pretend the Olympics aren't something special.

"I've been to so many competitions, especially the last couple of years and to me, each competition has felt the same," Osmond said in a rinkside interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I'm trying to keep myself thinking about the Olympics in the same way."

The 22-year-old Edmonton-based athlete is trying to keep her focus. It's important that she treat every competition, even the Olympics, the same, she said.

It's a mental game she plays to keep her nerves in check, so the pressure to compete doesn't become overwhelming.

'I'm trying to keep that focus'

"Everyone has been competing really well this year and it's still different for me to think that I'm a medal contender, but I can only do what I can do so I'm trying to keep that focus right now."

The 2017 World silver medallist, 2017 Grand Prix Final bronze medallist and two-time Skate Canada International champion represented Canada at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, earning a silver medal with Team Canada.

Osmond is feeling confident about her chances of scaling the podium again.

"I'm feeling really good. Training has been going really well," said Osmond, who was born in Marystown, N.L.

"I'm just really excited to go and I'm just feeling more ready than I could possibly be."

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond performs her short program in the women's competition at Skate Canada International in Regina in Oct. 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Osmond contributed to a three-medal performance for Canada at the ISU Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan in December, the last major international figure skating event before the Olympic Winter Games in February.

Her short program performance was nearly perfect, but what she described as "silly mistakes" cost her points in the long program.

In the women's singles competition, Osmond finished third after a couple of errors in her Black Swan skate, including a fall on her triple Salchow, dropped her the first-place position she held.

She vowed to do better in Pyeongchang.

"There are a lot of things that I've done wrong that I want to do better and things that I've done well that I want to keep doing well," she said.

'It feels really different'

Osmond has overcome a lot in her career since winning the silver medal in Sochi. Coming off her Team Canada win, she was working on choreography in September 2014 when she swerved to avoid another skater, caught an edge and fell.

Osmond, then a two-time Canadian champion, fractured the fibula in her right leg.

She was forced to withdraw from the 2014-15 skating season. She had also been off the ice for most of September 2013 due to an ankle injury.

Despite the injuries, Osmond never doubted that she would return to the ice.

Now she's bound for South Korea, feeling more confident than she ever has.

"It feels really different. Last time, I had no idea what to expect. I was injured all year leading up to it, and there was a lot of just getting myself back on track going into the Olympics.

"This year, I know more of what to expect. I'm really excited for it. Knowing that I have a full training year under my belt, and a world silver medal, it makes a big difference."

"I'm excited to experience it this time."

Listen to Edmonton AM with host Mark Connolly, weekday mornings at CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM in Edmonton. Follow the morning crew on Twitter @EdmAMCBC.