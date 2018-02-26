Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond arrived home in Edmonton on Monday afternoon, her bags a little heavier than when she left for Pyeongchang a month ago.

The Olympian was greeted by a crowd of family and friends at the Edmonton International Airport. When she pulled her gold and bronze medals from her backpack, they erupted in cheers.

"It still doesn't feel real," she said. "I think it will take a few days home before it all sinks in. But the time away has been incredible and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out."

Osmond, 22, won the gold in the team skate, and the bronze for her Black Swan program in the individual event in South Korea. Her bronze was Canada's 27th medal of the 2018 Olympics, surpassing the previous record of 26 set eight years ago in Vancouver.

She is the sixth Canadian woman to earn an individual figure skating medal at the Olympics.

Osmond won a gold and bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. (CBC News)

Osmond said her performance at this Olympics was the best she has ever skated. She said she has come a long way from 2014, when she nearly quit the sport due to a broken ankle.

"Four years ago, I thought I was done," she said. "But as much as it was a bad situation, a bad experience, it did lead to probably why I got this bronze medal. I needed to relearn why I love this sport. I needed to relearn who I was."

Osmond said she's looking forward to a few days off before resuming training. She will compete in the World Figure Skating Championship in Milan, Italy, next month.

She said she's not planning to retire any time soon.

"I'm just going to be taking it year by year and see what happens," she said.

"At the moment I'm very tired, I'm happy to be home. I'm excited to finally rest and enjoy it here."