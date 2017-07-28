The rides at Edmonton's K-Days do not have to be checked out by provincial inspectors after being set up for action at the midway.

While the rides are inspected daily by staff with the company, North American Midway Entertainment, current regulations do not require provincial inspections.

The Alberta Elevating Devices and Amusement Rides Safety Association, or AEDARSA, carries out detailed safety inspections when the rides first set up in Alberta.

In this case, the approximately 50 rides in operation at K-Days were examined by the association's safety officers at the Calgary Stampede, but not again before the fair in Edmonton.

"The regulation in Alberta requires one inspection and allows us to do compliance monitoring or surprise inspections at any time afterwards," said Dean McKernon, manager of safety services of AEDARSA.

McKernon said the inspections are comprehensive, involving hands-on checks by safety officers who go over each ride checking its structural integrity as well as its mechanical and operational integrity.

Some families at K-Days, who already knew about a fatality on a ride at a U.S. fair, expressed concerns when told about Alberta's inspection process by CBC News.

"Something should be done about that," said Robert Gullion, who is here for K-Days with his children from Wabasca.

Robert Gullion said he would prefer to see provincial safety inspections on rides in Edmonton before they're allowed to operate at K-Days, in addition to those that happen before the Calgary Stampede. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Hearing the rides are not re-inspected by provincial officials after being taken down at the end of the Stampede and then put back up in Edmonton, he said it was worrying.

"Over their 10 days, they have been running and then come here and start running again — knowing about that it's more scary now," said Gullion.

While a number of fair-goers had no concerns at all about the inspection process, David Brockbank, who was at the fair with his teenage daughter, was surprised to hear about the current regulations.

"They should be done everywhere they go," Brockbank said. "Bolts can come off, bolts can loosen up. The rides are vigorous, every hour they should be checked, every single ride."

David Brockbank said he would like to see daily provincial inspections at K-Days rides to check on things like loose bolts. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The company that owns and operates the rides, said it's staff who do daily inspections and know their equipment better than anyone.

Scooter Korek, a vice-president with North American Midway Entertainment, said something like a loose bolt would be caught by one of the morning daily inspections which happen on every ride.

He said in his 41 years coming to K-Days there has never been a fatality or serious injury.

"Any one of my family members can go on any one of our rides any day. That's how good I feel about our rides," Korek said, adding the company also has a full-time safety director travelling with the show.

The Fire Ball ride, which was pulled out of service Wednesday, will not re-open at K-Days this year following a fatality on the same ride, made by the same manufacturer but operated by a different company in the U.S.

The Alberta government issued a public notice which will not allow the ride to return until the province is able to study the results of investigations that are being carried out into what went wrong at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday.

The Fire Ball ride, owned by North American Midway Entertainment, was inspected by AEDARSA inspectors before it was allowed to operate at the Calgary Stampede.

Dean McKernon confirmed three deficiencies were discovered during the inspection process but described all three as very minor, noting all were fixed prior to the opening of the Stampede.

Scooter Korek said the safety record of North American Midway Entertainment speaks for itself and the company is constantly looking for ways to improve. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Spot checks still being carried out at K-Days

One deficiency had to do with a safety examination check list, another was around paperwork and the third involved a minor issue with ride controls which had to be fixed.

After those problems were resolved, McKernan said the Fire Ball ran with no issues for the duration of the Stampede.

While he accepts there can be wear and tear on all of the rides during transportation, the short trip from Calgary to Edmonton wouldn't raise any concerns that would require a provincial re-examination of any of the rides, he said.

"There are jurisdictions in North America that don't require inspections at all. All you have to do is provide proof of insurance," he said, adding North American Midway Entertainment has a good reputation with staff who are knowledgeable.

The spot checks continue to happen at K-Days, where provincial safety code officers also maintain a presence including daily meetings with the midway company.

Korek said in addition to the daily inspections carried out by his staff, the company is constantly monitoring how it can improve safety.

Any changes that may be recommended from the investigations happening into the Ohio tragedy would be implemented immediately, Korek said.

But until then, he said people should feel confident about going on any of the rides at K-Days and trust the current inspection process.

"I think our record speaks for itself."