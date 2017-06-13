Edmonton's long-running exhibition, K-Days, has announced its 10-day lineup for 2017, including the 20 musical acts set to perform.

SOUTH STAGE July 21: Jojo Mason, Uncle Kracker July 22: Tebey, Cold Creek County July 23: Dan Davidson. Corb Lund July 24: Repartee, Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Gypsies July 25: Pop Evil, The Glorious Son July 26: Spoons, April Wine July 27: The Zolas, July Talk July 28: Rae Spoon, Cece Peniston, Crystal Waters, Betty Who July 29: Scenic Route to Alaska, Sam Roberts Band July 30: Alx Veliz, Alessia Cara

K-Days is once again happening at Northlands event grounds, beginning this year on July 21 and running until July 30.

"For years, the public has told us that music is one of the reasons why they come," Tim Reid, president of Northlands, said Tuesday during the official K-Days kickoff.

"This year, we're pleased, proud and excited to announce we have a genre of music for every taste and every selection."

The rodeo will be in town from July 21-23. From July 25-27, dancers from across Turtle Island have been invited to participate in a competitive powwow.

July 28 is Pride Day at the exhibition, raising awareness about LGBTQ rights and raising funds for LGBTQ programming in communities across Northern Alberta.

"K-Days is a time for fun. It's a time for community. But most of all, it's a time for family," Reid said.

K-Days is bringing back Monday Morning Magic on July 24. Children with special needs can come enjoy the fair at their own pace before the park opens. ​