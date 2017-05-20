Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be at Edmonton's Telus World of Science on Saturday, where he is expected to speak about the Canada Child Benefit.

Trudeau will visit with families at the science centre, followed by a media availability at 10:45 a.m.

This stop in Alberta is part of the prime minister's quick trip to Seattle, Vancouver and Edmonton.

Trudeau spent Wednesday in Seattle, promoting Canada's growing technology industry to major multinational companies, and joined top business leaders inside the closed-door Microsoft CEO Summit.

He also stopped by a studio owned by Electronic Arts Canada in the Vancouver area, where he showcased a new virtual camera used by video game designers.

During an event in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Trudeau reiterated his support for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

When asked about the possibility that B.C. could wind up with a government that opposes the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, he suggested that the province's NDP and Greens, who oppose the project, are "wrong" in their thinking.

"Canadians understand that we need to both protect the environment and build a better economy at the same time. Anyone proposing a false choice around that is wrong," he said.