Save the best for last?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a shoutout to every province and territory during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill Saturday, except for one of them: Alberta.

"We may be of every colour and creed, from every corner of the world," Trudeau said.

"We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador. But we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts that we are all Canadians."

Alberta was included in his prepared text, but didn't make the delivery in front of thousands of spectators at the Canada 150 celebration in Ottawa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh, who co-hosted the event, made note of the mistake after Trudeau left the stage.

A short time later, before introducing Canada's two new astronauts, Trudeau tried to make right with the province that slipped his mind.

"Let me just start by saying I'm a little embarrassed, I got excited somewhere over the Rockies," he said.

"Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day."

He followed up with an apologetic tweet later in the afternoon.

Got too excited somewhere over the Rockies. Sorry Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day! — @JustinTrudeau

Some, like Alberta Wildrose Leader Brian Jean, weren't quick to let the prime minister live down the lapse.

Happy Canada Day. Our country is stronger because of Alberta and, unlike our Prime Minister, I won't ever forget that. pic.twitter.com/a98GFHCDCj — @BrianJeanWRP

Trudeau posts grade 5 Canadian geography test to refrigerator after only forgetting Alberta. #Canada150 #cdnpoli — @TheBeaverton

Trudeau's speech celebrated Canada's diversity and values, but also acknowledged its failures — particularly in its oppression of Indigenous people.

He acknowledged Canada's history spans much longer than 150 years, and said reconciliation is a journey that will demand dedication and hard work from Canadians.

"As a society, we must therefore recognize past mistakes, accept our responsibilities and take action to ensure that each and every Canadian has a bright future," he said.

"It is a choice we make, not because of what we did, or what we were, but because of who we are."