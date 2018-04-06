Touring one of Fort McMurray's newest oilsands facilities on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government's commitment to the Alberta oil and gas industry while protecting the environment.

"We actually approved a pipeline that for the very first time is going to get our oil to new markets," Trudeau told reporters after his tour of Suncor's Fort Hills oilsands site.

"Moving our resources to market is not just a priority for Albertans, but, for Canadians, and we are going to do that in a responsible way."

Trudeau is on the Fort McMurray leg of a Western Canada tour.

PM asked about Trans Mountain pipeline project during a stop in Wood Buffalo Alberta 1:35 The Fort Hills oilsands mine is the newest and one of the largest oilsands projects in the region.

With Suncor CEO Steve Williams as his tour guide, Trudeau met with workers and answered questions about his government's plans to impose a national carbon tax.

The prime minister played down concerns that government policies are slowing down investment in the oil and gas industry while capital is fleeing to the United States.

"You know what gives Canada a competitive disadvantage not being able to get our oil resources to new markets?" Trudeau said. "For 10 years Stephen Harper talked the oilsands up and weren't able to get [pipelines] done."

Trudeau said he looked forward to sitting down with industry leaders later Friday to hear more about how the Liberal government can improve oil and gas regulations.

Later in the day he was scheduled to meet with the Fort McMurray region's mayor and Indigenous leaders.

In British Columbia on Thursday, Trudeau met with Canadian Coast Guard members aboard the Sir Wilfrid Laurier to discuss marine safety and spill prevention, in Victoria. He was then met by 300 to 400 protesters in Vancouver while attending a Liberal party fundraiser.

