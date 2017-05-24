Edmonton police have identified a 31-year-old man wanted on "murder-related" warrants after a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run in the front yard of a west Edmonton home Monday.

Homicide detectives say Justin Handbury, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man following an altercation in the residential area of 85th Avenue and 190th Street.

Police say the 18-year-old was hit by a truck, which police are describing as a white Ford F-150 extended cab with a rack and a storage box in the back.

The incident happened around noon Monday while a group of young people were in the yard of the home, according to Beth Cork, the victim's aunt.

Edmonton police released this photo of the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F-150 extended cab with a headache rack and tidy tank. (Edmonton Police Service)

Police say the driver of the truck had a confrontation with at least one of the young people before crashing through a fence and gravely injuring the victim.

He was transported to hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say they do not believe this was a random act, as the victim and suspect were known to one another.

The Edmonton Police Service are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Handbury or the vehicle he was allegedly driving to contact them.