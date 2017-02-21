A man accused of killing two men and injuring four others at a west-end warehouse in 2014 will face a jury trial starting Tuesday in Edmonton.

Jayme Pasieka is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with an attack at the Loblaws warehouse at 161st Street and 121A Avenue.

Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed and four other men, all believed to be warehouse staff, were injured in the attack on Feb. 28. 2014.

On Thursday, a 12-person jury made up of nine women and three men was chosen out of a pool of about 60 people, said Crown Prosecutor Kim Goddard.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.