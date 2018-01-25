A jury has begun deliberating in the case of Edmonton man Gilbert Robinson, charged with second-degree murder in the April 2014 death of his estranged wife.

Gina Robinson died from blunt-force trauma two days after she was found severely injured in Gilbert Robinson's home.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain on Thursday instructed the jury to come back with one of three verdicts: guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty.

Germain reminded the members of the jury that in order to find Gilbert Robinson guilty of murder, they must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that he intended to kill the victim, or that he intended to cause bodily harm he knew was likely to cause death and was reckless, whether death ensued or not.

If the jury cannot be satisfied of the intent, it can consider finding Robinson guilty of manslaughter.

Difficult divorce

During the three-week trial, the jury heard from many witnesses and experts.

The couple's adult children testified that their parents were going through a difficult divorce, and that Gilbert Robinson was angry at having to pay spousal support.

The Crown argued that on the night of April 21, 2014, Gilbert Robinson beat his wife with a two-by-four, and tried to cover up his actions. She died from her injuries a few days later.

According to Gina Robinson's friend, she had gone over to the home she used to share with her husband to discuss the divorce proceedings, and pick up some items.

Forensic evidence

A two-by-four, a towel, and a jacket stained with the victim's blood were discovered in the accused's garage. Gina Robinson's blood was also found on a bottle of cleaning product in the laundry room.

The defence proposed a different theory, arguing that Gina Robinson had fallen down the basement stairs.

Gilbert Robinson's lawyer, Peter Royal, pointed out that the accused has no history of domestic violence.

He also established that the victim had previously suffered from a medical condition that affected her balance.

According to the medical examiner's report, the victim died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

In his report, Dr. Mitchell Weinberg wrote that "the nature of the injuries present are indicative of inflicted (non-accidental) injury."

A splinter of wood was also found in Gina Robinson's hair.