A judge says extreme driving stunts such as the one that led to the death of an Edmonton university student should be banned.

The recommendation is in a public fatality report into the May 2013 death of Melinda Green.

Green was watching a charity fundraising event in a strip mall parking lot in which a Jeep drove on top of the front wheel of another Jeep.

For some reason the Jeep lurched forward into the crowd, crushing the 20-year-old, who later died of her injuries.

In the report Judge Jody Moher recommends that Alberta Highway Traffic Safety Act rules should cover public and private parking lots.

Moher also recommends that extreme driving events should not be allowed in public unless there are barriers between the vehicles and the crowd, and safety marshals are on hand.

During the inquiry, witnesses testified that the Jeeps Go Topless show had no safety plan or event insurance and did not require a city permit because it was held on private property.

Police officers examine the vehicle that struck and killed Green during an event in Edmonton. (CBC)

Green was watching drivers take part in a stacking demonstration at the downtown shopping mall when she was struck by one of the Jeeps as it fell on its side. The stacking manoeuvre involves a Jeep climbing up the front wheel of another to show off its suspension system.

The man who drove the Jeep that hit and killed Green testified that the vehicle jumped forward when he turned the key in the ignition instead of rolling back.