A triple-murder trial in Red Deer has now entered its sixth and final week.

For the first time, the Crown has laid out its theory of this complex case.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank are charged with three counts each of first-degree murder in the December 2013 deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus.

On the stand, both men admitted they lied repeatedly to the RCMP before and after they were arrested in August 2014.

The Crown alleges the lies continued when both accused killers testified in their own defence.

Frank and Klaus each pointed the finger of blame at the other for the murders, while maintaining their own innocence.

Prosecutor Dallas Sopko said Frank has told at least seven versions of what happened the night three people were shot in the head. He estimated Klaus has told at least a dozen different stories.

Crown prosecutor Dallas Sopko (CBC)

"For you, the truth is a moving target," Sopko said during a searing cross-examination of Frank on Monday. "You still seem to have a problem with lying, don't you? When you were cornered by the truth, you came up with a new lie."

"I just lied," Frank admitted. "And lied, and lied, and lied."

The 32-year-old insisted his most recent version of the story he told on the witness stand is finally the truth.

"These last three years I've been incarcerated, and no longer [being] on drugs has made a huge impact in my life," Frank said.

The Crown on motive

Sopko put a series of suggestions to Frank during cross-examination about his relationship with the co-accused, and what happened the night Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus were shot dead.

"You were friends with Jason before Dec. 8, 2013," Sopko said. "You and Jason Klaus did drugs together, hunted together and partied together.

"In late November, early December 2013, you were broke and severely addicted to drugs. You'd do whatever it took to get drugs."

Jason Klaus during RCMP interview prior to his arrest. (RCMP)

Sopko theorized Klaus revealed to Frank he had a problem with his family that needed to be dealt with. He said he had forged cheques on the farm bank account that could soon be discovered.

"He was blowing off steam to a problem he had," Frank admitted.

Sopko continued.

"The two of you hatched a plan where you would do the killing and he would provide you money afterwards. Jason expressed to you he would get the farm and the property after his family was gone."

The Crown on the murders

Sopko relentlessly carried on.

"Killing them in their home in the country was a perfect place because there would be no witnesses," he said.

"What happened was, after you entered the house and killed the Klauses, you were out on your way to put the gas back in the Quonset and you didn't anticipate the dog was going to attack, so you dropped the jerry can and shot the dog," Sopko said.

An abandoned jerry can is clearly visible in this crime scene photo following the murders of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus and the subsequent arson fire. (RCMP)

"You quickly learned that you fired the gun outside in the middle of the night when it was cold out. You thought you'd better get out of there before the neighbours can find you.

"That's why the jerry can was left and the dog was left outside of the house."

Key pieces of evidence in this trial are secretly videotaped confessions made by both the accused during an undercover RCMP operation known as a Mr. Big sting.

During his confession, Frank told Mr. Big that he should have thrown the dog into the fire.

"You said to Mr. Big, 'Hindsight is 20/20,' " Sopko recalled.

Of all the versions told to police and the court by both accused, the only identical story was the one they both shared separately with Mr. Big.

"Mr. Big was your get-out-of-jail-free card," Sopko told Frank. "Ironically, when you told him the truth, it didn't get you out of jail. It got you to where you are right now.

"The truth is a moving target, but the Klauses weren't when you executed them in their house," Sopko said.

Frank denied Sopko's theories.

Ultimately it will be up to Justice Eric Macklin to sort out the truth.

Two more witnesses are expected to testify briefly on Tuesday morning.

Closing arguments will be delivered Wednesday.