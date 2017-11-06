When accused killer Joshua Frank came face to face with a man in a so-called Mr. Big sting, he seemed to have no idea the man was actually an undercover police officer.

"He didn't look like he was very friendly, let's put it that way," Frank told Staff Sgt. Joshua Graham a few weeks after the encounter with Mr. Big.

Frank, 32, made the statement during a videotaped interrogation after he was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 2014 deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus.

The victims' son and brother, Jason Klaus, faces the same charges. Both men were arrested on Aug. 15, 2014.

The beginning of the Red Deer trial focused on videotaped statements made by Klaus. Now the court's focus is on Frank.

On Monday, Justice Eric Macklin and a packed courtroom watched hours of an interrogation with Frank conducted at the Red Deer RCMP detachment. Klaus was being interviewed at the same time in a separate interview room.

"We're team Josh," Graham told Frank. "This is all about you and the truth with you. There's another team that's worried about him. I can tell you he's not worried about you and looking out for your best interests."

The Mountie told Frank, "There's no doubt you're involved."

Frank was nervous. "Can I just make sure my family's protected before I tell my story?" he asked.

"Jason can't hurt them," Graham replied.

Frank began to weave a story that often made little or no sense.

'400 bucks for the rest of my life'

Frank claimed he had little to no contact with Klaus in the months after Klaus's parents and sister were murdered.

Then one day in late July 2014, he said he received a text message from Klaus, asking him to meet him at CrossIron Mills in Airdrie. Frank agreed.

The two men met on an outdoor patio at the Petro Canada gas station. Frank said Klaus walked right up to his car's driver's side window and said, "I need your help."

Jason Klaus is also charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents and sister. (Alberta Outdoorsmen Magazine )

According to Frank, Klaus revealed for the first time that he was responsible for the murders of his family.

Frank said Klaus had been doing some "repo" work but he had gotten into trouble with his boss over the murders. Frank said Klaus told him the boss was willing to help out with an alibi.

Frank claimed Klaus told him the "boss" had an uncle who was dying of cancer in the hospital and was willing to claim responsibility for the murders.

But the supposed uncle on his deathbed needed to know all the details in order to make a convincing confession. Frank said Klaus wanted him to share information with the boss.

"Jason told me he needs me to tell this story to his bosses to get him out of hot water with his boss," Frank explained to the Mountie. "He basically wants me to take the rap for this crime. Obviously I didn't want to.

"He said if I don't, there will be a bullet coming my way for sure. And probably my family too."

Frank told Graham he felt like he had no choice but to go along with Klaus's demands.

"I knew if I didn't do it, I was probably the next one that was going to be found," Frank said.

Then he said Klaus shared the details of the crimes.

The Klaus family farmhouse was completely destroyed by fire Dec. 8, 2013. (Lisa Joy)

"He said that he just went in, killed his mom and dad first and his sister last and then right back out again," Frank said. "He never told me how many times he fired or anything. He never told me what kind of gun he used. Just a handgun is all I knew. He never told me if they woke up or anything. I don't know. I pray to God not."

Frank said Klaus added, "The dog was barking, was possibly going to attack him so he shot the dog."

Possible motive for triple murders

Frank said he wanted to know what the motive was.

"I asked him why," Frank said. "That's when he told me he was getting cut out of the will and he had forged some of his dad's farm cheques and he was going to find out right away because his dad was getting ready to buy a bunch of cattle."

In his own interview with RCMP heard earlier in the trial, Klaus admitted he had forged about $6,000 in cheques on his father's account.

There was no mention made of being cut out of his father's will.

Meeting 'Mr. Big'

Frank said while he was talking to Klaus on the outdoor patio, there were "a couple of other guys standing between the boss and us."

"These guys looked like some pretty badass dudes from Calgary," Frank said. When he was ready, Frank was led to a pickup truck with the "boss" in the driver's seat.

Frank claimed he relayed all the information to the boss that Klaus had passed along and that he took took responsibility for it. He said he even provided details on where Klaus told him the murder weapon had been dumped.

Frank was driven to that location to point it out, then said he was taken back to the parking lot at CrossIron Mills.

Upon his return, he said Klaus paid him.

"I got paid a measly 400 bucks for the rest of my life," Frank said bitterly.

Troubled history between the two men

Frank is nine years younger than Klaus and said he first met the other man when he was only 14 years old and Klaus got him hooked on cocaine.

'He uses and abuses," Frank complained. "For over half my life."

He began to cry.

"I didn't kill these people," he said through his tears. "I don't know why I would take the rap for doing it. I know it was stupid. I know I never should have done that."

Police refused to let Frank stick with his story.

"I have a concern that things just aren't adding up" Graham said. "I have no doubt that you're more involved in this than what you said."

Another Mountie entered the interview room, armed with evidence that had been collected over eight months.

"The investigation has shown that you're responsible for the murders," Cpl. Joaney Paradis told Frank. "And you're involved with this, OK?"

"I understand," Frank replied.

"I know you committed the murder of Jason Klaus's family," Paradis said.

The rest of the interrogation will be viewed in court on Tuesday.