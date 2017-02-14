Edmonton police have charged 26 men after a two-day crackdown focused on "johns" who buy services from sex workers.

The enforcement effort on Feb. 9 and 10 was conducted by the Edmonton Police Service VICE Unit and Northeast division officers.

It was designed to target exploitative activities associated with the street-level sex trade.

Police wouldn't specify exactly where the enforcement effort took place other than that it was in the city's northeast.

The 26 men — including trade workers, professionals, a university student and the unemployed — were charged with obtaining of sexual services for consideration. The men are between the ages of 19 and 60.

Police also laid two trafficking charges and one 24-hour suspension under the Traffic Safety Act.

Anyone who witnesses someone soliciting sex is encouraged to call the EPS Report-a-john line at 780-421-2656.