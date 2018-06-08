'I'm just in awe': Edmonton area man gets shoutout during Stanley Cup celebration

An Edmonton-area man is on Cloud 9 after being given a shoutout on television during the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup celebration.

Just moments after hoisting the Cup, Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made mention of Edmonton sports psychologist John Stevenson.

"One guy I'd really like to say thanks to is John Stevenson back in Edmonton," said Holtby. "I wouldn't be here without him."

Stevenson was working Thursday night but was checking the game as often as he could.

"I didn't get to see the shoutout and the next thing I know I just got a flood of messages saying 'John did you hear what Braden did?'" Stevenson said. "And that's when I found out about it. I'm just in awe."

Stevenson first met Holtby when the Lloydminster native was tending goal for the Saskatoon Blades. Stevenson was the goalie coach for the Blades and the two have been working together ever since

"He's just very open minded and coachable," said Stevenson.

Stevenson said he stays in contact with Holtby and offers support throughout the season.The two get to meet face-to-face when the Capitals visit the Oilers. Holtby also works with John's wife, Jaci, who is a cognitive and visual trainer.

Sports psychologist John Stevenson has been working with Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby since the netminder played junior with the Saskatoon Blades. (John Stevenson)

This is not the first time Stevenson has been mentioned on television by Holtby. The 51-year-old Strathcona County resident was also mentioned during an interview in last year's playoffs during the Caps series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Still, Stevenson was surprised to learn he was mentioned by Holtby after such a big moment

"I know that there's been so many great people that have had such a powerful influence on Braden and I'm just really honoured that he mentioned my name. " said Stevenson.

Though Stevenson hasn't had the chance to talk to Holtby since the Caps' netminder hoisted the Cup, he knows he'll be able to chat with him sometime in the next few days and is looking forward to hitting the links with him this summer.

"Hopefully I'll get to go on the golf course with him this summer and we can get to play golf and have a good laugh then," he said.