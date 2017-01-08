John Phillips is afraid of heights. He said simply climbing up ladders can be nerve-racking at times.

Yet, when he's in a hot air balloon, hundreds of feet from the ground, it's no problem.

He says most flyers aren't afraid of the height, which makes the sport enjoyable. "It's very addictive," Phillips told CBC News. "It's one of those things that when you do it, you're right in the moment at that point in time and everything else just goes away."

John Phillips says the sport of flying hot air balloons is dying in Alberta due to multiple factors - but he says it's an affordable recreational vehicle by comparison. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

The 52-year-old hot air balloon pilot has been flying for 30 years — and found an unlikely way into the sport. "It was a total accident that got me into it," he said. He was in between jobs when a friend asked if he wanted to work as a crew member on his hot air balloon.

He's loved it ever since. "It's an amazingly fun sport to be involved with when you're doing it socially," he said.

Sport is dying?

For the past four years, the town of High River has held a hot air balloon festival, with 20 balloonists flying out in 2016.

Hot air in High River0:41

Phillips says the community of hot air ballooning is small, but that wasn't always the case. "There used to be a bigger one," he said. He remembers when Alberta was the hot air balloon hotbed of Canada. "Conditions are so nice out here for flying," he said. "That dropped off in the 90s when the economy went down."

Since then, the popularity of the sport has waned. Phillips says there are between 10 and 15 active hot air balloon pilots in Alberta today — and he says he's the only "sport balloonist in the Edmonton area right now."

Despite the economy being a factor, Phillips says the community is also partially to blame for the sport's popularity waning. He says the community isn't great at promoting itself. "We aren't getting really any new blood in, and a lot of us are getting older now," he said. "[There's] just not a lot of people coming in to replace us."

Stigma attached

Phillips says another reason there is little interest in the sport is the stigma attached to it. "People don't generally consider it a recreational hobby," he said. "There's a stigma attached to it that it's, you know, for the uber wealthy and it's very expensive."

Phillips working on his hot air balloon basket. He's flown a hot air balloon for 30 years. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

But Phillips says his hot air balloon setup cost only $13,000, though he did add new hot air balloons that were just over $40,000. But he says that price is quite similar to other recreational vehicles — and like other recreational vehicles, you can always buy used, too.

"We're actually not that expensive," he says.

Phillips is travelling down to Lake Havasu next weekend to fly with some friends, but he's hoping more Albertans consider a hot air balloon for a recreational vehicle. "It's a great way to see everything around you," he said. "It's really just a view."