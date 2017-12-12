As the #MeToo social media movement emboldens more and more people to speak out about sexual violence, an Edmonton junior high school is providing a new avenue of support.

Every Friday, a psychologist offers counselling at John D. Bracco School to support students dealing with issues around sexual assault and harassment.

"She is so busy she could be there every day of the week," said Mary Jane James, executive director of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE), which launched the pilot project with the school in northeast Edmonton in September.

Since then, a dozen students have sought help from the centre's psychologist Morgan Bissegger, with more requests coming each week.

"With campaigns like the #MeToo campaign and conversations starting to increase within society, kids are probably feeling more comfortable coming forward," said Bissegger.

Psychologist Morgan Bissegger said accessibility increases the chances of seeking help for those who are hesitating. (Provided)

She said ongoing media coverage and disclosures can be triggering for some, but also help remind kids they're not alone.

"It can help shift it from this humongous thing that just happened to me to this humongous thing that has happened to [many others]," she said.

The students' experiences are wide-ranging, from historical abuse to instances at home or between students, said Bissegger. Any student disclosing an incident is given the option of getting counselling. Consent from parents is also required.

"It can break down a little bit of people's hesitancy to even access services because it's so easy, it's right there," said Bissegger.

The roots of the pilot project stretch back to a campaign last year. A video created by John D. Bracco students to promote SACE led to a $10,000 donation from Hockey Helps Kids. Students also painted canvasses auctioned off at the agency's annual gala and performed a drumming circle.

As the relationship developed, school principal Jillian Marino and James discussed the need for specialized services inside the school.

Mary Jane James with SACE said she expects to see the program grow with disclosures of sexual violence by students on the rise.

It's a need made even greater for those in the Clareview area who are prevented from accessing support elsewhere due to financial, cultural and transportation barriers, said James.

She said with "so many disclosures happening," nearby schools are expressing interest and she expects the service to expand.

Bissegger said interventions now can benefit students for a lifetime, by helping them develop healthier relationships, feel comfortable in their bodies, feel safe at school and "be able to go forward to do other great things."



