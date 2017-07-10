It's not everyday Edmonton gets a visit from a world leader and Sunday was an extra-special reason to go out and see former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter.

The couple has been working with Habitat for Humanity for 34 years, and they were in Edmonton to launch their first Canadian build.

"Every year we've gotten more out of the projects than we put into it," the former president told the crowd of hundreds at the Shaw Conference Centre Sunday night.

They're working with more than 1,000 volunteers to build 59 affordable homes in Edmonton and 16 in Fort Saskatchewan.

Loreina Piccinin found out three months ago she's going to be one of the homeowners.

The divorced mother of four said she's been struggling to make ends meet.

Loreina Piccinin, a mother of four, will be getting a new home under the project. (CBC)

"As my children get older, I want to have a spot for them to come back to if they need to and I want it to be affordable so I'm not struggling."

"I just felt a lot of tension lifted and weight off your shoulders," she said.

Rosalynn Carter admitted participating in the habitat projects was hard work.

"I want to just say thank you to all who participated in making this to be the best one we've ever had," the former First Lady told the crowd.

The build started Sunday morning in southeast Edmonton near Sherwood Park.

Habitat for Humanity Edmonton was founded in 1991.