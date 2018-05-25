Suspect named in hit and run that killed cyclist north of downtown

Jiduo Luo, 23, is believed to be in China. (Edmonton Police Service) Edmonton police issued several Canada-wide warrants for a suspect in the death of a cyclist in a hit and run last November.

Jiduo Luo, 23, of Xiamen, China, is wanted for manslaughter, impaired driving causing death, driving with a blood-alcohol content over .08 per cent causing death, failure to stop at an accident causing death, failure to appear in court and three other charges.

Witnesses reported Luo as the driver of a blue 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer that hit a cyclist in the intersection of 111th Avenue and 96th Street, police said Friday.

The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, died in hospital.

Luo is thought to have been attending a number of post-secondary institutions in Edmonton, but police believe he left Canada shortly after the collision.

Luo, who may be living in China, is described as five-foot-six and 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Luo's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Edmonton police.