Jessica Klymchuk was a devoted mother and educational assistant who always put others first, especially her students, says a friend and neighbour.

"Jessica was the kind of person that would go out of the way for the children," said Christine Ikonikov, who is organizing a vigil Tuesday for the woman killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

"It was all hands-on. She put 110 per cent into ensuring the kids were happy. The kids' happiness came first."

Klymchuk, 34, was an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver at St. Stephen's School in Valleyview, 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Ikonikov said she has known Klymchuk for 10 years, and her two children and Klymchuk's four are close.

"Valleyview is a very small community and we are all mourning this tragedy," Ikonikov said. "Bringing us all together just allows us to share our grieving process and find strength in the memories that we have of Jessica."

Klymchuk and her fiance were dedicated fans of country music, Ikonikov said

"We camped numerous times together and we always had our country in the background. (She) and her new fiance, they had a special bond to certain performers, and hence one of the reasons why they were in Vegas at this time."

At least 59 people were killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel and casino on the outdoor country music festival. More than 500 people were injured in the attack.

The candlelight vigil for Klymchuk will take place at 7:30 p.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church across the street from St. Stephen's School.