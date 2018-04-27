Edmonton's Jelena Mrdjenovich ready to fight her 50th career bout

Edmonton's Jelena Mrdjenovich is getting ready to compete in the 50th professional bout of her career.

The eight-time featherweight world champion is defending her World Boxing Commission and the World Boxing Association titles Saturday night at the Shaw Conference Centre.

The fight card itself is titled Fight Fifty, a tribute to Mrdjenovich's storied boxing career.

'It's a big number'

"It's a big number, but at the end of the day, it's just another fight," Mrdjenovich said in an interview Friday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"After 49, 50 is just another one under your belt. It is significant; it is a milestone number, but the way I'm approaching it, it's just another fight.

"The head always has to be in the game. In boxing, when you get distracted, bad things happen so you always have to stay focused."

I think I saw her on her best night and she saw me on an off night. -Jelena Mrdjenovich

The fight against Stephanie Ducastel of France, is a rematch of their Canada Day fight in France last year, which ended in a draw.

Mrdjenovich, who who trains locally at Panther Gym, has 37 wins and 10 losses in her professional career.

She remains confident she can defend her title.

"We fought to a draw and I thought I did more than enough to win," Mrdjenovich recalled.

"That being said, I don't think I fought extremely well and she fought better than I expected.

"I think I saw her on her best night and she saw me on an off night."

The fight is the first match Mrdjenovich has fought at home in two years. She expects to be back on the road for a long time.

"I encourage everyone to come out because I don't know if I'll be fighting at home again any time soon."