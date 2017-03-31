A mentally ill man found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in a stabbing attack in an Edmonton warehouse is to be sentenced today.

Jayme Pasieka killed two co-workers and badly injured four other men at a Loblaws warehouse shortly before he was arrested on Feb. 28, 2014. Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed in the attack

A jury earlier this month found him guilty of murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Pasieka's mental health played a pivotal role in the trial, namely whether his schizophrenia affected his ability to plan the killings.

Pasieka was found guilty Friday of two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The murder charges carry an automatic life sentence, but the court must decide when he would be eligible to apply for parole.

The Crown has suggested it may asked for a 50-year parole eligibility instead of 25 years, which is usual in such cases.

During the trial Pasieka, 33, testified in his own defence, saying he had given up on life, was hearing voices and hoped that if he stabbed people he would get help for his "suffering."

A forensic psychiatrist testified that Pasieka would have understood that inflicting severe injury on someone would have led to death.

The psychiatrist also said Pasieka was capable of exercising free will and making choices.