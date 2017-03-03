Jurors in the Jayme Pasieka murder trial have resumed their deliberations after reviewing audio recordings of all the testimony the accused gave in court earlier this week.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday. On Friday morning, they returned to the courtroom to request the chance to review Pasieka's testimony.

The judge granted that request and the jury spent time listening to the recordings. Jurors then returned to their deliberations.

Pasieka, who spent several hours on the stand Wednesday, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He is accused of stabbing six people at the west-end warehouse where he worked on Feb. 28, 2014.

Two men, Fitzroy Harris and Thierno Bah, died in the attack.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Donna Shelley spent more than two hours Thursday reading instructions to the jury of nine women and three men.

To convict Pasieka of first-degree murder, the jury would have to find that the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused intended to kill two men or to harm them in such a way that death would be likely.

The jury would also have to find that the killings were planned and deliberate.

In her instructions Thursday, Shelley told the jury they must consider all the evidence, including Pasieka's state of mind at the time of the killings.

During the trial, a psychiatrist testified that Pasieka suffers from a major mental illness, likely schizophrenia.

In his closing argument, defence lawyer Peter Royal asked the jury to find his client guilty of the lesser, but included, offence of manslaughter.

The jury also has the option to find him guilty of second-degree murder.

Both Royal and Crown prosecutor Kimberly Goddard agreed that Pasieka suffered from an acute mental illness when he attacked his co-workers.

But whether his schizophrenia affected his ability to form intent and formulate a plan was in question throughout the trial.