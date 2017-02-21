A man accused of killing two co-workers in a stabbing rampage at an Edmonton warehouse pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all 10 charges against him.

Dressed in a black sweater and camouflage-style pants, Jayme Joshua Pasieka spoke calmly as he entered his pleas to two counts of first-degree murder and eight other counts of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

On the morning of Feb. 28, 2014, Pasieka's colleagues went to work at the west-end Loblaws warehouse unaware of the "the horror that would be unleashed that day," Crown prosecutor Kimberly Goddard said in her opening statement to the jury.

The trial is expected to hear that Pasieka, 32, walked through his workplace and stabbed anyone who got in his way.

"Jayme Pasieka planned to kill anyone and everyone he encountered that day in the aisles of the warehouse," Goddard told a Court of Queen's Bench jury of nine women and three men.

The jury is expected to be told that some victims were stabbed in the chest, or the arms, or even the face. Some were stabbed while trying to help others who had already been injured, Goddard said.

When he left the building, Pasieka continued to lunge at people he encountered in the parking lot. Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, both died of their wounds. Four other men were injured.

The case before the jury is not a question of who killed the men, Goddard said. Rather, jurors must wrestle with the questions about whether the killings were planned and deliberate.

Pasieka was later arrested in his car, with four knives found near him or in his possession. The Crown said the evidence will show that DNA from the victims was found on the knives.

No motive for the attacks was suggested on the opening morning of the trial, which is scheduled to last two weeks.

Bah was originally from Guinea and moved to Montreal in 2009. He had a master's degree in nanotechnology, but had trouble finding work in his field because his English was weak. He moved with his wife and four young children to Edmonton a few months before he was killed.

Harris was a married father of three grown children and had two grandchildren. Family have said he was a talented DJ who loved reggae music and went by the nickname Spragga.