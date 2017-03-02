Jayme Pasieka suffered from an acute mental illness when he attacked his colleagues in a stabbing rampage three years ago.

Both the defence and the prosecution in his first-degree murder trial agreed on that. But whether his schizophrenia affected his ability to form the intent or a plan to kill two men, and seriously harm four others, is in question.

"This is an unusual and tragic case," defence lawyer Peter Royal said in his closing argument.

Royal said he is not seeking an acquittal for his client, but argued the jury should find Pasieka guilty of the lesser, but included, offences of either manslaughter or second-degree murder.

"This was a deeply disturbed young man," he said, adding that Pasieka's mental state at the time of the 2014 attacks "permeated" the case.

A psychiatrist testified during the trial that Pasieka suffers from a serious mental illness, likely schizophrenia. Pasieka told the psychiatrist who interviewed him a year after the attack that he had been hearing voices for more than a year. Colleagues said they often saw Pasieka talking or smiling to himself.

Pasieka himself testified that he felt a distinct "suffering" and that he had a "bit of a nervous breakdown" around the time of the attacks. He said at various times that he just "lost it," that he didn't have a reason for what he did, and that his actions were a cry for help.

At one point, he said he wanted to attack people in order to get arrested, and eventually get help for his mental illness.

Thinking was 'logical'

But Crown prosecutor Kimberly Goddard said a diagnosis of schizophrenia alone is "not sufficient to raise a reasonable doubt of his ability to form intent."

She pointed to video footage taken at a military supply store not long before Pasieka went to work at the west-end Loblaws warehouse. The video shows Pasieka looking at knives on display, waiting for service, and interacting with staff. Goddard said he does not appear to be interacting with any unseen people, which would suggest hallucinations.

Pasieka wanted two Uzi-brand switchblades. But when the store manager told him there was only one in stock, he decided to get another brand. Pasieka later told the court that he decided to buy two knives in case one got "dull."

"I'm going to suggest his brain is very logical and capable of goal oriented behaviour ... it's not random, it's not wild," Goddard said.

Goddard also pointed to witness testimony at the time of the attack. Those witnesses said Pasieka was not frenzied; one person described him as "angry but calculated."

A 911 tape played in court recorded Pasieka yelling the words "die."

"He's actively stabbing someone while he uses the word 'die,' " Goddard said. "How can the intent not be to kill?"

Goddard said Pasieka had an organized mind at the time of the offence.

"You might find the outcome of his logic unsettling, troubling. But I'd suggest the thinking behind it is logical and rational on all points."

Facing 10 charges

Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, both died in the February 2014 attack. Four other men were seriously injured.

Pasieka faces two counts of first-degree murder and four counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault. A first-degree murder conviction requires the Crown to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person both intended to kill another person, and had a plan to do so.

The jury will receive instructions from the judge on Thursday afternoon.