A second Albertan is confirmed dead in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting Sunday.

Sources have told CBC News that a Jasper, Alta. woman was in Las Vegas Sunday night and was killed when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd near the end of an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

The victim, described as in her 20s, is the third Canadian confirmed dead in the attack. Jessica Klymchuk of Valleyview, Alta and Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, B.C. also died in the shooting.

The incident in Las Vegas is being called the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, with at least 59 people killed and 527 injured.

At an all-candidates forum in Jasper on Monday, the dozens of people present were asked to observe a moment of silence for the victims of the attack. Although they did not mention the victim by name at the meeting, many in the community are mourning the loss.

"When you're from a small town, every person becomes like family," one Jasper resident said on Facebook. "Yesterday we in Jasper lost one of the family."

The Jasper Royal Canadian Legion branch lowered its flag Monday in the victim's memory.