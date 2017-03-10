The Town of Jasper is usually covered in a blanket of brilliant white snow in mid March, but this weekend, it is dappled in rainbow flags.
That's because the eighth annual Jasper Pride Festival takes place from Friday to Sunday.
Events include a window display competition for businesses showing their support, ice climbing, skiing, and a full moon pride hike.
For the third year, Jasper Brewing Co. unveiled two new beers for the festival, a Red Rye Lager and a White Wheat Ale.
Edmonton will supply some of the entertainment with a burlesque show by Send in the Girls Burlesque and the dance troupe Man Up will perform.