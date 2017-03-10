The Town of Jasper is usually covered in a blanket of brilliant white snow in mid March, but this weekend, it is dappled in rainbow flags.

Jasper Brewing Co. brewed a White Wheat Ale and Red Rye Lager for the festival. (Sarah Murphy/SRC)

That's because the eighth annual Jasper Pride Festival takes place from Friday to Sunday.

Events include a window display competition for businesses showing their support, ice climbing, skiing, and a full moon pride hike.

For the third year, Jasper Brewing Co. unveiled two new beers for the festival, a Red Rye Lager and a White Wheat Ale.

Edmonton will supply some of the entertainment with a burlesque show by Send in the Girls Burlesque and the dance troupe Man Up will perform.

Pride flags line mainstreet in the Jasper townsite. (Sarah Murphy/CBC)