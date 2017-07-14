Jasper RCMP have laid charges against young men ages 17 and 18 after unrelated incidents at two popular attractions in Jasper National Park — Maligne Lake and Athabasca Falls.

Around 3:30 p.m. on July 9, RCMP were called about a "highly intoxicated" man was threatening people with an axe and smashing car windows in the Maligne Lake parking lot.

Witnesses told police a bystander managed to get the axe away from the suspect, and several people helped restrain him.

An 18-year-old man from Rycroft, Alta., was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

Jasper RCMP called the axe incident an isolated event and said the general public was not at risk.

Around 12:50 p.m. on July 12, a 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle at the Athabasca Falls parking lot, west of the Icefields Parkway.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to hospital in Jasper before being airlifted to Edmonton hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP charged a 17-year-old male with careless driving and driving without a licence.

The charges come in the middle of a summer when the park is getting a surge of visitors during Canada's 150th birthday. Park passes are free this year.