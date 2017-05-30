People driving between Jasper and Hinton will notice a fire in the national park starting on Tuesday, but are urged not to call 911.

Parks Canada said it intends to ignite a 350-hectare prescribed fire along Highway 16 between the east gate, just over 30 kilometres west of Hinton, and Miette Hot Springs Road.

Officials expect the Fiddle West fire to take one or two days to burn.

Smoke will be visible in the Hinton and Brule areas, and while Highway 16 will remain open, speed reductions may be in place.

Parks Canada is using a sprinkler system and will remove some trees around infrastructure to limit the spread of fire.

The fire will create a natural fire guard to help prevent both wildfire and mountain pine beetles from moving beyond the Jasper National Park boundaries and into the timber forests of Alberta, Parks Canada said in a news release Tuesday.