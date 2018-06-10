Jasper National Park could get 10 cm of snow

Parts of Jasper National Park could see 10 centimetres of snow by Sunday evening.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Sunday morning for the national park.

07:59 EnvCanada issued warning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowfall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowfall</a> about 10 cm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jasper?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jasper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/hJkRKBSndv">https://t.co/hJkRKBSndv</a> —@ECAlertAB70

About 10 centimetres is expected over higher elevations.

Snow is expected to fall on portions of the Icefields Parkway, the Columbia Icefield Glacier Discovery Centre and Sunwapta Falls.

The area in red is currently under a snowfall warning and could see 10 cm in higher elevations. (Environment Canada)

The snowfall warning is also in effect for the town of Jasper and Pocahontas, about seven kilometres west of the park's east gate.

The snow is expected to taper off tonight.