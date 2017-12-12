An Edmonton man faces 13 charges after a bizarre series of events on a stretch of highway east of Jasper National Park.

Witnesses reported a man driving dangerously on Highway 16 ​at around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, said RCMP.

Moments later, police got a second call about a collision involving a similar vehicle.

Witnesses told police the driver got out of his vehicle and was yelling at and trying to fight bystanders. He jumped back into his vehicle and took off.

The man stopped again on the side of the highway, not far from the collision scene.

Bystanders told police the suspect was loading firearms while hiding behind his vehicle.

When police arrived on scene, they arrested the man without incident.

He faces charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a national park and failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at the Jasper provincial court Thursday.