RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision just east of Jasper that left at least one dead early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area on Highway 16, about 15 kilometres from the town. At the scene, they found two vehicles heading in opposite directions had collided on the two-lane highway.

Traffic was being rerouted but the highway has since reopened.

Police are reminding drivers to drive safely for the conditions. They continue to investigate.