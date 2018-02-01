Parks Canada staff had to kill an injured elk Monday after it was hit by a vehicle in Jasper, triggering a stampede of other elk through the townsite.

"A motorist on Connaught Avenue in the Jasper townsite clipped a young elk that was part of a herd crossing the roadway," Jasper park spokesperson Steve Young told CBC News in an emailed statement Wednesday.

"This spooked the herd as a whole and a second animal was injured hitting a window of a nearby business."

Young said Parks Canada staff responded and located the elk that had been hit.

"It was unable to get to its feet again and humanely put down," he said. The second elk could not be located.

Elk commonly congregate in the open space near the Parks Canada information centre in Jasper. (Parks Canada)

Oksana Atwood of Edmonton witnessed the events unfold in a small park near the information centre.

She and other visitors were observing about 30 elk in the space at around 6 p.m., she said.

"All of a sudden, we heard that awful sound of a vehicle hitting a large animal," Atwood said. "Within about a split second, the whole herd panicked."

Shocked and stunned

The animals bolted in various directions, toward vehicles, bystanders and buildings, she said.

Another young elk tried to jump over a garbage can, but didn't clear it, she added.

"It panicked and ran around a vehicle and actually ran right into a restaurant."

Ashley Kliewer, one of the owners of The Raven Bistro, said the elk bounced off the glass door, got up and then ran down the street.

"We hope it's going to be OK," Kliewer said.

"The people in the restaurant were quite surprised," she added. "It was very loud and it was very up-close-and-personal."

'Give them their space'

Kliewer wants to remind people who visit Jasper that the national park is home to elk and other wildlife.

"Even though they are very generally tame, give them their space and respect them from a distance," she said.

Locals say the elk in the townsite are normally quite calm. (Parks Canada )

Atwood noted that in the dark, the crowd had probably gathered a bit too close to the elk.

While no one was hurt in the stampede, "an animal that size could very much hurt a child or hurt an adult or damage a vehicle," she said.

Young said herds of elk are common in Jasper at this time of year as they use the townsite to escape from natural predators.

Drivers in the park should watch out for animals near the road and when one animal is seen, others should be expected, he said.

Motorists who see animals should slow down and warn other drivers by flashing their hazard lights, Young said.

Jasper National Park reported Wednesday that the latest survey counted 318 elk in the park.