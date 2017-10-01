​A man who attacked a police officer with a knife and deliberately plowed into pedestrians on Edmonton's busiest downtown strip is being investigated for acts of terrorism, police said at a press conference early Sunday morning.

The man is in custody following a high-speed chase just before midnight through streets filled with bar-goers and local football fans. The chase ended only after the white U-Haul van struck four pedestrians and crashed over on a side street.

The condition of the four pedestrians is unknown. Knecht said the officer who was attacked was not critically injured.

"We believe the individual acted alone," Knecht said early Sunday, but added that police would also investigate the possible involvement of others. Knecht confirmed that an ISIS flag had been seized from the vehicle initially connected with the attack on the police officer.

That officer was working routine traffic control near Commonwealth Stadium around 8 p.m. on Friday.

A police car blocks off a section of downtown Edmonton after an incident late Saturday night.

Thousands had gathered at the stadium to watch a CFL game. Knecht said the officer was standing behind a barricade when a Chevrolet Malibu crashed into it and hit the officer, sending him flying 15 feet into the air.

Then the man jumped out of his vehicle and stabbed the officer with a knife. The suspect stabbed the officer "several times" before fleeing the scene, Knecht said.

The officer was taken to hospital but his injuries are not critical.

Several hours later, police held a press conference at the scene near the football stadium and said that a manhunt was underway, but that there was no threat to the public.

'Just a loud bang'

Then, just before midnight, a white U-Haul van approached a checkstop on the north side of town. When a police officer checked the driver's name, he recognized it as being similar to the name registered the car that struck the police officer.

The U-Haul immediately sped off toward downtown Edmonton.

The streets downtown were filled with the Saturday night bar crowd and football fans who were drinking away the loss of the hometown Eskimos. But the normal Saturday night scene was interrupted when a van barreled west down Jasper Avenue, with up to 20 police vehicles following right behind.

"The police cars just kept coming. They just kept coming," said Jaylene Ellard, who was out with a friend on the crisp fall night.

Another witness to the downtown chase said the vehicles were all travelling at speeds of 70 to 80 km/hr.

"That high-speed chase should have never, ever in a million years have happened downtown," said Brian McNeill, who was in a parking lot with a group of friends when the vehicles sped past.

Knecht said the chase was not called off "due to the seriousness of the offence — or the believed offence."

Another press conference will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday. Edmonton police are working with the RCMP's Integration National Security Enforcement Teams on the investigations.