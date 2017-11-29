Sandra Klaus's family began taking their lunch with them to the courthouse after the first week of the triple-murder trial in Red Deer.

With the case entering day 29 on Wednesday, it likely made more sense to eat their own food rather than heading out to a restaurant every day.

They have dutifully attended every single day of the proceedings, filling the front row of the second-floor courtroom on the side farthest away from the prisoner's box. It's clear the proceedings have taken a toll.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus in December 2013.

Closing arguments will be heard Wednesday by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eric Macklin.

The accused

The prisoner's box is large and Klaus and Frank sit as far apart from each other as possible. Each day they're brought in separately by two sheriffs, and there is always a sheriff sitting between them. Another sheriff is placed just outside the glassed-in box.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank ignore one another in the prisoner's box and are always separated by a sheriff sitting between them. (RCMP )

Both men seem to have only one outfit each for court.

Klaus consistently dresses in black pants and a maroon button-up shirt. Frank wears a dark green shirt with tan-coloured pants. Both sport slip on black shoes and white socks that are likely issued by the remand centre.

The men ignore each other in court.

But, in both cases, when one accused testified, the other was given sheets of yellow paper and a pen to write down notes.

The strongest emotions were shown by both men when the issue of alleged sexual abuse was raised.

Frank claims Klaus physically and sexually assaulted him for three years beginning at age 14.

Frank openly sobbed every time the matter came up, while Klaus smiled slightly and almost imperceptibly shook his head. Klaus denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

On the witness stand, Frank told the court how difficult it was to discuss, especially in front of his family, who were in the courtroom.

When Frank testified, his parents, grandparents, siblings and other supporters sat on the side of the courtroom closest to the prisoner's box. Frank acknowledged them with a wave or a wink. Once, he even blew a kiss in their direction as he was led to the cells area attached to the courtroom.

'I've been here mostly just to show support to the family'

Four years ago, the execution-style triple-murders rocked the town of Castor, Alta.

Court has been told it's an area of central Alberta where everyone seems to know everyone else. So it's little surprise there have been many friends and acquaintances of the victims who regularly attend the trial.

Donna Strome has been a consistent fixture in the courtroom.

Donna Strome has attended almost every day of the 29-day murder trial to support the Klaus and Frank families. (Janice Johnston/CBC News )

"I've been here mostly just to show support to the family," she explained outside court.

"I know both the families — the Klaus family and the Frank family — from growing up with them. Same hometown. And going to school with them."

Strome said she feels especially badly for Frank's parents.

"No matter what the outcome is, this is their son," Strome said. "They love him and they're here to support him no matter what. I think they're going through a living hell. And if I can be there to give a hug and hold their hand and help them through that, that matters to me."

After waiting years for answers, the victims' friends, family, neighbours, co-workers and acquaintances all seem grimly determined to see this lengthy trial through to its conclusion.

Closing arguments are expected to last all day Wednesday as the lawyers wade through a small mountain of evidence. It's expected the judge will reserve his decision.