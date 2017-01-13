Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney says he won't mind if he's not the one to lead a merger between the PC and Wildrose parties.

Kenney drew a crowd of about 500 people to a town hall in Edmonton Thursday.

One attendee said should there be a merger, she would be torn between who to vote for — Brian Jean or Kenney.

"I would hope that Brian [Jean] would seek the leadership of that broader party, and I think he would be a remarkably credible candidate," Kenney said. "I don't see this as being in competition with him or anybody else. I'm just here to get the ball rolling."

Conservative MP Kerry Diotte and former MPs Laurie Hawn and Tim Uppal were among those in attendance at the Ramada Edmonton on Kingsway.

Current and former Conservative MPs were at a town hall meeting hosted by Jason Kenney in Edmonton. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

One supporter asked about Jane Fonda's recent tour of the Alberta oilsands, hosted by Greenpeace.

"I regret that she did not meet," Kenney said, "with the thousands and thousands of Aboriginal Albertans who would be living in poverty, but instead live in prosperity [because of oilsands development]."

The PC leadership vote is on March 18. Kenney is running against MLA Richard Starke, Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson and former MLA Stephen Khan, who all oppose a merger with the Wildrose.

Hundreds turned out to listen to Jason Kenney at an Edmonton hotel. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

After his speech, supporters gave Kenney a standing ovation.

He called the next month a sprint to the finish he tries to gain more support for a right-wing merger.

"I think maybe the message is just breaking through," he said. "We started to see a turnout at our functions increase significantly in December, and it's just carrying on.

"As we get closer to the March 18 convention, it's focusing the attention of people who are politically engaged. They're paying more attention."

The four candidates will face-off at a debate in Edmonton on Sunday.

