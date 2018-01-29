United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney will officially become a member of the Alberta legislative assembly for Calgary-Lougheed Monday afternoon.

Kenney, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister and long-time Calgary MP, will be sworn-in by Lieut.-Gov. Lois Mitchell in the chamber of the legislative assembly building in Edmonton.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Alberta legislature website.

Kenney won the Dec. 14 byelection in Calgary-Lougheed with 71.5 per cent of the vote.

The byelection was triggered when Dave Rodney stepped down as the MLA for Calgary-Lougheed to allow Kenney to run for a seat in the legislature.

Now that he has a seat, Kenney will be able to take his spot as leader of the Official Opposition when the spring session starts on March 8.