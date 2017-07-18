Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership contest winner Jason Kenney spent seven times as much on his campaign as the other three candidates combined.

Kenney, who was elected the party's leader on March 18, filed $1.46 million in expenses related to the leadership contest, according to financial statements released by Elections Alberta on Tuesday.

The documents show that candidate Richard Starke was the second biggest spender, filing $162,603 in expenses. Stephen Khan spent $24,919 and Byron Nelson $15,579.

In addition to the campaign expenses, all four candidates were also required to pay a non-refundable $30,000 leadership contestant fee.

According to the financial statements, Kenney spent more on running rallies and events than Starke doled out on his whole campaign.

Kenney was backed by a lengthy list of donors, including 600 who gave him more than $250. Nine put up more than $20,000. Among them were some high-profile Alberta business people, including Fred Mannix, Stanley Milner and Nancy Southern, the president and CEO of ATCO.

Kenney, like the other candidates, was only required to register financial statements during the writ period, which began in the fall of 2016. However, Kenney announced his intention to run months earlier.

He has publicly committed to releasing any donations he received before the writ period, as well.

Donors to Jason Kenney's campaign prior to start of race (who allowed release of their name)

