Jason Kenney raised $667,234 in his successful bid to become leader of the United Conservative Party last fall.

Figures released by Elections Alberta show former Wildrose leader Brian Jean's fundraising numbers were higher than his second-place finish suggested.

Jean's campaign raised $553,015 in the contest, which culminated in Kenney's win on Oct. 28,

Kenney took 61.1 per cent of the vote. Jean came second with 31.5 per cent and Doug Schweitzer came third with 7.3 per cent.

Schweitzer raised $269,865, while former Wildrose president Jeff Callaway was able to bring in $94,385 before dropping out of the race early to endorse Kenney.

Former Wildrose leader Paul Hinman tried to raise enough money to meet the $95,000 candidate entrance fee but failed.

According to Elections Alberta, donations to Hinman totalled $6,462.

The UCP formed last summer after a majority of Wildrose and Progressive Conservative party members voted in favour of a merger.