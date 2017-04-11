​Jashua Tremblay, 34, has pleaded guilty to three sex-related charges including internet luring to make child pornography, luring to facilitate sexual contact with a child and having sexual contact with a child.

In September, 2012, Tremblay's common law relationship was crumbling. The couple shared a son, and Tremblay felt unprepared for parenthood. The truck driver went online and joined a chat website, connecting with a 13-year-old girl in Ireland.

At the time he was 30 years old. Both lied about their ages. He said he was in his 20s and she claimed to be 19.

Tremblay told a psychologist that online conversations with the girl so far away were "nice" and "light-hearted," and that "I didn't think it would go anywhere — but it evolved."

They eventually revealed their true ages. Then they began to share nude photos.

"The accused cultivated an online relationship with the victim, eventually convincing her that they were in a legitimate relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend," according to an agreed statement of facts filed with the court. "She came to believe that she was in love with him."

Tremblay goes to Ireland

Tremblay groomed the young teen for 14 months. Then he flew to Ireland for a visit in July 2013.

She lied to her single father about staying with a friend. Instead, the couple spent several nights at a hotel, then stayed a few nights at a camp site.

He told the psychologist, "we made pizza. We baked. We went for walks. I tried to treat her as if she was a normal girlfriend."

According to the court document, they had sex three times.

The girl was 14 years old. He was 31.

It was described in court as a "sex vacation."

"He was so committed to fulfilling his sick fantasies, the amount of money he must have spent to travel to Ireland from Western Canada puts him into a different category," prosecutor Craig Krieger said.

The online relationship between Tremblay and the teenager continued after he returned to Fort McMurray. Several text messages were entered as exhibits referring to sex acts he wanted to perform on her.

At one point Tremblay told her, "I'm serious. I want to have 100 kids. We'll put your p***y to good use."

Krieger argued Tremblay should be sentenced to five years in prison, in part because of the extended length of time the relationship continued.

"Each time the offender was communicating with her he had the chance to cut it off," Krieger told the court. "He only stopped because he was discovered."

A second trip to Ireland

Three months after the first visit, Tremblay returned to Ireland so he could spend 10 days with the teen during a school break. Once again she lied to her father about staying with a friend.

He gave the teen his credit card number so she could book a small house for them in a seaside town about an hour and a half away from her home. During the day, they visited tourist sites and went shopping. "On almost every day of the 10 days he spent with the victim, the accused had sexual intercourse with her," the court document stated.

Neighbours spotted the couple coming and going from the vacation home. At first they assumed it was a father and daughter, "but then they noticed that the pair was unusually affectionate with each other."

They called police. Police contacted the girl's father. She confessed.

'This had a devastating effect on my family'

The girl's father wrote a victim impact statement that detailed what he described as the devastating effect Tremblay had on his family and his relationship with his daughter.

He said when all the details were revealed she threatened to harm herself.

"She was obviously obsessed with him and she believed he would marry her and that they would move to Canada to do so when she was 18," he wrote.

The father said he was consumed with worry and that he "had a time of serious stress which ate me up."

He claimed the trouble led to his ill health, a cancer diagnosis and ultimately to the closure of his business.

His daughter is now 18 years old and attending college. According to the victim impact statement, she told her father she wants to leave that part of her life behind her and move on. She did not file a victim impact statement.

Prepared to go to prison

Tremblay has received psychological counselling on a regular basis since he was charged in December 2015.

It was the first time Alberta's internet child exploitation unit had charged anyone with child sex tourism.

The offence was added to the Canadian criminal code in 1997 to allow Canadians to be prosecuted for sexual offences committed against children in other countries.

"He's become more and more acutely aware of the damage he's caused to the other side," defence lawyer Dan Chivers said. "He's in a position now to fully understand the consequences and the severity of his actions."

A psychologist determined Tremblay poses a low risk to re-offend. Chivers is asking for a four-year prison sentence.

Queen's Bench Justice Mary Moreau gave Tremblay the chance to address the court.

He apologized to his victim and her father who remain in Ireland. "For all the problems and all of the damage that I've done making these ridiculous choices," he said.

He described his crimes as "irrational and embarrassing," and told the judge he is "ready for any kind of incarceration, any punishment."

The judge will sentence Tremblay Wednesday morning.