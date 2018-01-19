An autopsy has confirmed that a 28-year-old man found injured on an Edmonton street Monday died of a stab wound.

Homicide detectives are looking for information about the circumstances surrounding the assault that led to the death of Jarvis Katz.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in a residential area near 118th Avenue and 80th Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was transported to hospital where he died Wednesday.

The death is Edmonton's second homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.