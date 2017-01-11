Actress and environmental activist Jane Fonda is making a public appearance today in Edmonton to talk about Alberta's oilsands, one day after she was lambasted in Fort McMurray for protesting pipeline projects in Alberta.

CBC News is livestreaming the news conference, set to begin at 10:30 a.m. MT.

Fonda was in Fort McMurray on Tuesday to meet with Indigneous leaders and environmentalists. Outside a Moxie's restaurant she was approached by oilsands advocates and residents who criticized the 79-year-old actress's agenda.

The actress cancelled her scheduled interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM Wednesday morning and instead sent out a release saying she'll hold a news conference at the University of Alberta.

Fonda, accompanied by First Nations chiefs, Greenpeace representatives and Canadian activist and actress Barbara Williams, will speak out against the federal government's approval of Enbridge's Line 3 and Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipelines.

The pipeline approvals and the possible Keystone XL and Energy East pipelines will, the group said in a statement, "pave the way for continued tar sands expansion" and are "in direct conflict with Canada's commitments to Indigenous Rights."

They also plan to discuss the role of the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Paris climate accord in pipeline development.