Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda found herself in a brief squabble Tuesday in a snowy parking lot outside a Moxie's restaurant in Fort McMurray, after she took a helicopter ride over Alberta's oilsands region.

Fonda was in the oilsands capital to get an aerial tour of the oilsands and meet with Indigenous leaders and environmentalists.

An outspoken critic of the energy industry, Fonda told CBC News that during the flyover she felt a physical reaction while looking at the massive open-pit bitumen mines that fuel the oilsands industry and pump billions of dollars each year into the Alberta economy.

"It's like someone took my skin and peeled it off my body over a very large surface," Fonda said after she had lunch with members of the Fort McMurray First Nation in the city's downtown area. "It made my body ache to watch it."

Actress Jane Fonda flew over Alberta's oilsands region Tuesday, and later met with Indigenous groups and environmentalists. (Greenpeace)

The flyover, Fonda said, gave her a "macro" view of the industry, while the lunch with Indigenous people gave her insights into the impact that oilsands developments have on air and water in the region.

In the parking lot outside the restaurant, Fonda stopped briefly to speak with a CBC videojournalist. But the interview was quickly interrupted by Robbie Picard, founder of a local advocacy group called OilSands Strong.

Armed with an iPhone to record the event, Picard asked the 79-year-old actress and activist if she was aware that First Nations businesses in the region have invested many millions of their own dollars in the oilsands.

But Picard was quickly shut down by people travelling with Fonda, who said they did not have time to address his questions.

Moments later, after the Fonda entourage wandered briefly around the parking lot in search of their vehicle, the group was confronted by another local resident, Susan Plamondon.

"Did you fly over the reclamation area?" Plamondon shouted at Fonda.

Fort McMurray resident Susan Plamondon confronted Jane Fonda in the parking lot of a restaurant. 'I sure hope that your report on Fort McMurray is a pleasant one, and not just bashing us,' Plamondon told the actress. (David Thurton/CBC)

The two walked toward each other, and at one point Fonda reached out and gently grasped the other woman's hands.

"Listen, I'm not against you," the actress said.

"Well, I sure hope that your report on Fort McMurray is a pleasant one, and not just bashing us. We are hurting here," Plamondon responded.

She reminded the celebrity guest that 2,500 people lost their homes in May 2016, when a massive wildfire forced about 90,000 residents to leave the city and surrounding communities.

"Did you sleep in a hotel?" Plamondon asked Fonda.

"Yes, I did," Fonda said. "And I flew in an airplane here. And I understand what you're saying."

Greenpeace Canada is holding an event at the University of Alberta in Edmonton on Wednesday night, where Fonda is scheduled to be one of several speakers.