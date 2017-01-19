Goaltender Shannon Szabados signed her way into the record books by inking a deal with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Sherwood Park Crusaders in January 2002.

The 15-year-old had been playing hockey since the age of five and had higher aspirations.

"My goals are the same as any hockey player's — to go as far as I can. The NHL has always been my dream," Szabados said.

She was used to being the only female on her team, but once on the ice, her skills were an equalizer.

"She's as good as any boy. She's one of the top three goaltenders in Midget AAA," said Vince Sinatynski, director of the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

Szabados' first start for the Crusaders came on Oct. 2, 2002 when she posted a shutout against the Bonnyville Pontiacs in an 8 - 0 win. As a goalie for Team Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, she won two gold medals.

In the video from Jan. 22, 2002, CBC's Rosa Marchitelli reported on the history-making contract Szabados signed at the age of 15.